COVID-19: Sirika receives medical equipment from United Nations

By Lawani Mikairu

The Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika Tuesday took delivery of various medical equipment donated by the United Nations Systems to the Federal government to aid its efforts at combating the COVID-19 scourge in the country.

The equipment were transported to Abuja free of charge to the federal government by Allied Air Cargo.

An online statement by James Odaudu Director, Public Affairs of the Ministry of Aviation said the Minister took the delivery on behalf of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja.

The statement further quoted the Minister as expressing the appreciation of the Nigerian government to the United Nations for the donation, and Allied Air Cargo for transporting the equipment free of charge to Abuja.

According to Sirika, the equipment, which included, among other things, fifty (50) ventilators, ‘will go a long way in boosting the nation’s capacity to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.”

