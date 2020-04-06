Covid-19: Simba TVS distributes face masks, hand sanitizers to keke drivers

Kindly Share This Story:

By Naomi Uzor

Simba Group, distributors of TVS tricycles, weekend, began distribution of ‘safety and hygiene packs’ to thousands of Keke riders, as part of their nationwide program to support the sector.

Speaking during the handover ceremony in Maiduguri, attended by State Commissioner for Transport, Hon. Abubakar Tijani and several other senior dignitaries, Simba’s representative, Peter Mamza, disclosed that the distribution is being done against the backdrop of the ongoing COVID pandemic, and upon the advice of medical professionals, the company has provided hand sanitisers and face masks to keke riders so as to protect against the spread of the virus.

He said the company representatives have held restricted-access handover ceremonies, in line with suggested social distancing practices, in order to donate thousands of such packs to keke riders through their representative bodies, in collaboration with State Governments.

“We are seeing that more and more people are turning to Keke for their transportation needs in this challenging time, due the vehicles inherent advantages as they carry only limited passengers at a time, and because kekes are very well ventilated. We commend the State Government on the initiatives it is taking to safeguard its residents, and we are glad to contribute in this manner to support their efforts.”

“We want to ensure that the rider community has access to these products which will not only help keep them safe, but also enable them to continue their livelihoods in areas where movement restrictions are not yet in place. We hope that by wearing masks, and reducing the potential spread of the virus, they will be able to further benefit society” he stated.

He disclosed that Simba Group is one of the country’s most respected business groups and has been operating in Nigeria for over 30 years, adding that, in that time, the Group has contributed greatly to the Nigerian economy, and its portfolio of widely recognised brands, continue to dominate industries in which Simba operates.

