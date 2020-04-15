COVID-19: Senator Okon backs Wike over Caverton issue

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Onuegbu

ELDER statesman in Akwa Ibom State, Senator Anietie Okon has supported Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State over the arrest and prosecution of the two pilots and passengers working with Caverton Helicopters for flouting the lockdown ordered to check the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

Okon said that the action of Wike clearly demonstrates that he is on the alert and his government is proactive to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus in the state, and to protect the citizens.

Senator Okon in a statement in Uyo, said, “The governor legitimately imposed a lockdown in view of the Corona virus pandemic, therefore, movement under whatever guise was to be restricted or permitted by the imposing authority.

“What would it have cost the Federal Government to inform the state government of the presence of the expatriates in Rivers State instead of attempting to intimidate a critical component in the federal system, and a major contributor to the sustainability of the Federal Government itself.

“It remains an affront for an appointee of the Federal Government, the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Siriki to flex muscles with an elected official.

“This act of misapplication of the federal exclusive rights on aviation, defence and police to arm twist the Rivers State government is shameful, incitement and generating anger in a very peaceful and peace loving area of the country.’’

