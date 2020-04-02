COVID-19: Senator Aduda Donates Bags Of Rice, Sanitizers to FCTA

Kindly Share This Story:

By Henry Umoru, Abuja

Senate Minority Whip, Senator Philip Aduda, Peoples Democratic Party, FCT, yesterday donated 1,000 bags of rice (10kgs) and 150 cartons of hand sanitizers to the Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA is to assist in the fight against the dreaded Conoravirus, COVID-19 in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

Presenting the items in Abuja yesterday, Senator Aduda explained that the donations were part of his contributions towards the success of the palliative measures being put in place by the administration in the fight against the spread of coronavirus in the FCT.

According to him, although the government has the responsibilities of providing the needed assistance to the citizens, but said however that such assistance was never enough because the pandemic took the government and everybody by surprise.

Aduda noted that the Sanitizers would be used in various public places so that FCT residents could sanitise there hands in their places of work.

Receiving the items, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA, Muhammad Bello, assured that the items, including other items donated by individuals and corporate bodies to the administration, would be handled properly.

