COVID-19: Sardauna Foundation begs for donation

– says North Needs 3 more Test Centres

By Ibrahim Hassan

The Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation has called on philanthropists, wealthy and business individuals to donate towards the fight to curb the corona virus pandemic in the North.

Engr. Abubakar Gambo Umar, MD/CEO of Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation said in a statement on Wednesday, that the Foundation noted with concern, the rising number of confirmed Corona Virus cases in Nigeria.

The cases, they said, called for urgent intervention of members of the organised private sector and other public spirited individuals, to augment the efforts of federal and state governments towards curbing the COVID 19 outbreak.

“We are delighted with the firm steps taken by the Federal Government, especially in the worst hit states of Lagos and Ogun, and the FCT Abuja.

More commendable are the efforts of private individuals and entrepreneurs who donated buildings, equipment, and funds in order to support the efforts of government.’

“The Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation further wishes to call for volunteers to donate buildings/materials/human or material resources/etc at all state capitals of the northern states to serve as isolation centres.”

The Foundation urged business leaders to donate relief materials, food items, masks, sanitizers, soaps, canopies, ventilators etc, for use by patients and health care providers in all the northern states.

They also called for donations toward the establishment of testing centers at least at three more zonal headquarters of the north, Kaduna inclusive.

” Special consideration to the plights of individuals and communities who rely on daily means of livelihood. They require food and medicines as we head towards total lockdown. ”

“The Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation is also doing a lot to sensitize the public by translating WHO/NCDC sensitisation materials in many languages, and sponsoring radio programs, and other community based reach outs.”

“The enormity of the COVID 19 situation is such that all hands must be on deck, to address the problem.”

