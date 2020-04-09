Covid-19: Sahara Foundation to deliver 200-Bed Isolation Centre to NCDC

Kindly Share This Story:

Sahara Foundation, the personal and corporate social responsibility vehicle of energy conglomerate, Sahara Group in collaboration with ThisDay, will deliver a minimum 200-bed (up to 300) isolation, recovery and treatment centre in Abuja (FCT) to boost the efforts of the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) towards containing the COVID-19 pandemic.

ThisDay Dome will house the centre which is due for completion by April 20, 2020. The facility will be run by professional doctors and health care workers with ventilators and other appropriate medical equipment.

Chairman, Sahara Charitable Foundation, Major General Emeka Onwuamaegbu (Rtd), in a signed statement said the project, which will be handed over to the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) through the FCDA upon completion, is being supported by other partners in keeping with the spirit of collaboration which has seen the nation rise to the challenge of tackling the scourge as one indivisible and cohesive unit.

“China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) Nigeria facilitated the civil works required to prepare the ThisDay Dome for seamless conversion into the isolation centre at no cost. This has since paved the way for ongoing extensive construction work aimed at delivering the facility on schedule.

“Other partners include; the Arise News, Egbin Power Plc, Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) representing stakeholders in the oil industry, Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), and Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

“We are also grateful to the Presidency, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Health, The Regent School, Kenol Engineering, Mama Cass Foods, Wood Factory, Ebewele Brown Clothiers, Dr Madu (the medical coordinator) and the NCDC for their unwavering support and service.

“Sahara Foundation is delighted to be part of this noble cause which will help save lives, accelerate the process of halting the COVID-19 menace and ultimately propel the nation’s march towards sustainable development across all sectors of the economy.

“This resonates with our commitment to partnering with various organisations and agencies of the United Nations towards promoting the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals across the globe,” the statement said.

