Covid-19: Rivers confirmed case tests negative under treatment

* We are 90% ready to tackle pandemic -Wike

* State govt set to share sit-at-home food palliatives

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – THE single confirmed case of Corona Virus (Covid-19) in Rivers state so far has tested negative under continuing medical care.

Governor Nyesom Wike disclosed this Sunday in Port Harcourt following inspection of the state’s isolation/treatment center and a Food Bank established to share palliatives to cushion impact of the sit-at-home order over the pandemic.

He said, “For now, we are not hundred percent ready, but we are about 90 percent ready. Luckily for us, we have no serious cases.

“The confirmed case is doing very well. They have sent her samples and it came out negative. Final sample has been sent and we are expecting the results.

“We have visited to see readiness of the isolation/treatment centre in Port Harcourt. Though they failed to deliver the job on Saturday as promised, we are confident in the next four days, it would have been completed”

“We are doing quite well. All members of the security council are working together to ensure that we prevent the spread of Coronavirus.”

On the food palliative, the Governor, accompanied by other members of the Taskforce on Enforcement of the ban of public gathering, said a committee would be set up to implement the distribution of the foodstuffs.

He said, “We inspected where we kept the relief materials for our palliatives programme to ensure we mitigate the impact of the sit-at-home directive.

“We are going to set up a committee for the distribution of the foodstuffs meant to serve as palliative for Rivers people. ”

The Food Bank is stocked with has rice, garri, beans, noodles, yam, palm oil and salt to be distributed to less privileged in all 23 Local Government Areas of Rivers.

Governor Wike warned l, “This his is not a time to play politics. Nobody should play politics with lives of people. Everybody has to make sacrifices to make sure everyone stays alive”.

“We are happy with the level of compliance on ban on public gatherings we have seen throughout Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt Local Government Areas. The churches complied.”

The Wike headed Task Force monitored compliance at Omega Power Ministries, Saint Patrick’s Anglican Church, Rukpokwu and Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Chaplaincy, Catholic Institute of West Africa, Rumuibekwe.

Vanguard Nigeria News

