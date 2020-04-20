COVID-19: Rep harps on maintenance of social distancing

Kindly Share This Story:

LAGOS—lawmaker representing Lagos Mainland Federal Constituency, Mr. Olajide Jimoh, has urged Nigerians to continue maintaining social distance, as a way of curbing the spread of the Coronavirus.

Jimoh stated this, while reacting to an allegation that he has not provided palliatives for his constituents, during the lockdown order by President Muhammadu Buhari to prevent the spread of the COVID-19.

In a statement, Jimoh, who described the allegation as malicious, maintained that his records as a lawmaker were in the public domain for any discerning mind to see.

Part of the statement reads: “My attention has been drawn to a malicious video currently circulating on various social media platforms, particularly on Facebook and Whatsapp, spreading spurious, puerile, malicious and pernicious falsehoods against my person.

“Ordinarily, as a serious-minded legislator and public administrator, whose focal concern is an active contribution to national development, economic growth and democratic improvement, I would have ignored the video for what it is: a mischievous attempt by a social misfit, who is either acting alone or being goaded by collaborators to discredit my image without just cause.”

