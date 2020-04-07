COVID-19: Rep donates relief materials to Kogi Communities

Kindly Share This Story:

By Boluwaji Obahopo

Member representing Ajaokuta Federal constituency at the National Assembly, Idirissu Lawal, has called for expansion of the country’s industrial base.

Lawal who is also the chairman of the West African Ceramic, WAC, Ltd, Ajaokuta, Kogi State, stated this while presenting the company relief materials to the constituency, as part of the company’s way to ameliorate the effects of the restriction of movement over the coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic.

Among others, he also called for revival of communal spirit, noting that “Nigerians must support one another in the face of the rampaging Coronavirus disease, That is the best way humanity can overcome all the challenges the corona virus poses.

