COVID-19: Patients who lie about travel history will be prosecuted – Sanwo-Olu

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos has said patients who lie about their travel history will be prosecuted.

He disclosed this during a press briefing at the State House Marina on Monday.

He said “These patients do not only endanger their lives but the lives of our front line medical personnel, we already have some names and they will be prosecuted duly”.

“We would, therefore, like to appeal to our health workers to raise alarm as soon as they notice anything of sort,” he stated.

Sanwo-Olu also announced that from next week Lagos will begin the enforcement of wearing of face mask in public places.

The governor said one million of locally made face masks have been contracted to tailors and will be distributed during the week.

