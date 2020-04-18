Kindly Share This Story:

By Josephine Agbonkhese

As part of efforts towards cushioning the effect of the ongoing lockdown on the masses, Lagos-based non-profit, Stop Hurting People Foundation, has begun the distribution of N2,000 COVID-19 palliative to 10,000 Nigerians.

According to Pastor Eunice Iferi Chukwuemeka, Founder/President, Stop Hurting People Foundation, the COVID-19 palliative supported by partners, was hastily designed to ensure the common man does not die of hunger while on lockdown.

She said: “What is happening on the streets of our cities is horrendous. The people who earn their living on a daily basis are struggling to find even a meal a day. We call on government and well-meaning individuals home and abroad to come to their aid.

“I would suggest that government uses the Bank Verification Number, BVN, to, at least, send help to the people or explore the services of companionate non-governmental organisations, NGOs, to reach out to the people.

“Giving them cash instead of food will help ensure transparency and prevent any form of stealing. Believe me, the rate of hunger out there is alarming. When my foundation started reaching out to the poor, we started with the people around us.

“However, people from Nassarawa, Ado, Edo, Cross River, Imo, Anambra, Delta, Abeokuta, etc. began sending in appeals to our Facebook page and we had to ask them to send their account numbers.

“We sent in 2,000 each to as many as we could reach.”

Chukwuemeka also implored well-to-do Nigerians to be their brothers’ keepers, saying, “Wealthy Nigerians, be your brother’s keeper. That is a proof that you are alive. Feed at least one person per day.

“To government again, I will say food is a major necessity; it is senseless to protect the people from COVID-19 only to expose them to death by hunger and violence.”

She however also appealed to Nigerians to be reasonable and not consider boycotting the lockdown an option due to hunger since it would help control the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vanguard

