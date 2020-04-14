COVID-19: Oyo begins decontamination, fumigation

Kindly Share This Story:

IBADAN—Oyo State government, yesterday, kicked off the decontamination and fumigation of all necessary areas in the State as a way of containing the spread of the Coronavirus.

The state government said the decontamination was one of the steps to control and contain the spread of COVID-19 in the State, adding that corporate entities, owners of business spaces and other identified organisations are expected to carry out a similar exercise on their premises.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Seyi Makinde, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, indicated that the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs. Olubamiwo Adeosun, who kicked off the exercise on behalf of the governor, said that the exercise was one of the measures taken to contain COVID-19 in Oyo State.

Adeosun said: “We are leading this process today by example by decontaminating the Secretariat. I have been told that some chemicals are in use, but we should not use them carelessly. So, the team is very specific about where they need to decontaminate.”

“The team will be reaching out to business premises in Oyo State hereafter and all other identified organisations which they believe should be decontaminated.

“We will like to see your utmost support and cooperation with them. As you have heard from the governor several times, there are many other guidelines given to us, which I will reiterate that we continue to follow.”

“We have been told a lot about social distancing. It is key to us and all over the world in containing the spread of this virus.”

