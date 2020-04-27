COVID-19:  Over 5,000 benefit from Matrix Energy’s stimulus package

Kindly Share This Story:

As part of efforts to cushion the effect of the COVID 19 lockdown order declared by the Delta State Government, a foremost indigenous Oil and Gas Company, Matrix Energy Group Nigeria Limited presented multimillion naira stimulus packages to over 5,000 indigenes and non indigenes of her host communities in Warri, Delta State during the weekend.

While presenting the stimulus package comprising bags of rice in thousands and hand sanitizers to people of her five host communities : Ifiekporo, Aja-Etan, Ijalla-Ikeren, Ubeji and Egbokodo in Warri South Local Government Area, The Group Head, Health, Safety and Environment of Matrix Energy, Mr. Fred Olomuro, who spoke on behalf of the Matrix Energy Group Chief Executive Officer, CEO, Alhaji Abdulkabir Aliu and Chief Operating Officer, Alhaji Luqman Alada, disclosed that the company had supported the federal government in the battle against Coronavirus pandemic, before extending similar support to their host communities.

The company encouraged people of her host communities to judiciously distribute the bags of rice and hand sanitizers, in order for all to benefit.

Mr. Olomuro urged the people to adhere to the advisory on social distancing, wash their hands with soap and water always as well as apply hand sanitizers, stressing the need for everyone to also wear face masks , avoid crowded places and maintain personal hygienic.

Our Senior Correspondent reports that the Matrix Energy team, noted that COVID – 19 was real, hence the need for everyone to respect measures initiated by the federal and state governments to contain spread of the virus.

The Chairman of Ifiekporo Community, Mr. Grifton Edema, Ubeji Community Trust Chairman, Engr. Clement Erewa, Chairman of Ijalla-Ikeren Community, Adolphus Tosanwumi, Mr. Billy Ekele of Aja – Etan and Egbokodo Community Chairman, Hon. Austin Tete, represented by the community’s Youth President, Stephen Mikie, commended Matrix Energy for remembering them in this difficult time.

The Warri Communities’ chairmen described the stimulus package as one of the best things to have happened to them in recent times , assuring that it will be evenly shared among residents in the various communities, irrespective of their ethnic and religious backgrounds.

Some of beneficiaries; Mrs. Alice Eyifoma, Madam Roli Eyisan, Mrs. Mogbeyitsereje Young-Green and Bawo Eboye, appreciated Matrix Energy for the palliatives.

Matrix Depot Manager, Francis Ibe, Human Resources, Bashiru Balogun, Matron Matrix Depot Clinic, Warri, Omawumi Esoko, Ebuka Mpachi , Omawumi Eden and Community Liaison Officer, CLO, Comrade Austin Leleji, were part of the company’s delegation that distributed the items at the various communities.

