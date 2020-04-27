Breaking News
Translate

COVID-19:  Over 5,000 benefit from Matrix Energy’s stimulus package

On 1:38 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
PRESENTATION: Ifiekporo community P.R.O, Richard Domino (right) receiving some of the COVID – 19 Stimulus package ( bags of rice and hand sanitizers) Matrix Energy, presented to her host communities in Warri, Delta State. 2nd right is Matrix Energy Group Head HSE, Mr. Fred Olomuro, the company’s H.R, Warri, Mr. Bashiru Balogun is 3rd left, Matron Matrix Clinic Depot, Warri, Omawumi Esoko (4th right) & others, during the presentation Friday in Warri, Delta State

As part of efforts to cushion the effect of  the COVID 19 lockdown order  declared by the Delta State Government,  a foremost indigenous Oil and Gas Company,  Matrix Energy Group Nigeria Limited  presented multimillion naira stimulus packages to over 5,000 indigenes and non indigenes of her host communities in  Warri, Delta State during the weekend.

While  presenting the stimulus package comprising    bags of rice in thousands and hand sanitizers to people of her five host communities :  Ifiekporo, Aja-Etan, Ijalla-Ikeren, Ubeji and Egbokodo in Warri South Local Government Area,  The Group Head,  Health, Safety and Environment of Matrix Energy, Mr. Fred Olomuro, who spoke on behalf of  the  Matrix Energy Group Chief Executive Officer, CEO,  Alhaji Abdulkabir Aliu and Chief Operating Officer, Alhaji Luqman Alada, disclosed that the company had  supported the  federal government in  the battle against Coronavirus pandemic, before extending similar support to their host communities.

The company encouraged people of her  host communities to  judiciously  distribute   the bags of rice and hand sanitizers, in order for all to benefit.

Mr. Olomuro urged the people to adhere to the advisory on  social distancing, wash their hands with soap and water always as well as apply hand sanitizers, stressing the need for everyone to also wear face masks ,  avoid crowded places and maintain  personal hygienic.

READ ALSO:COVID-19 in Kano: We’re in serious problem, Ganduje cries out

Our Senior Correspondent reports that the Matrix Energy team,   noted that COVID – 19 was real, hence the need for everyone to respect measures initiated by the federal and state governments to contain spread of the virus.

The Chairman of Ifiekporo Community, Mr. Grifton Edema, Ubeji Community Trust Chairman, Engr. Clement Erewa, Chairman of Ijalla-Ikeren Community, Adolphus Tosanwumi,  Mr. Billy Ekele of Aja – Etan and Egbokodo Community Chairman, Hon. Austin Tete, represented by the community’s  Youth President, Stephen Mikie,  commended Matrix Energy for remembering them in this  difficult time.

The Warri  Communities’ chairmen described the  stimulus package as one of the best things to have happened to them in recent times , assuring that it will be evenly  shared among residents in the various communities, irrespective of their ethnic and religious backgrounds.

Some of beneficiaries; Mrs. Alice Eyifoma, Madam Roli Eyisan, Mrs. Mogbeyitsereje Young-Green and Bawo Eboye,  appreciated Matrix Energy for the palliatives.

Matrix Depot Manager,  Francis Ibe,  Human Resources, Bashiru Balogun, Matron Matrix Depot Clinic, Warri, Omawumi Esoko,  Ebuka Mpachi , Omawumi Eden and Community Liaison Officer, CLO, Comrade Austin Leleji, were part of the company’s delegation that distributed  the items at the various communities.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!