Breaking News
Translate

COVID-19: Other countries need our doctors, not the other way around — Queen Nwokoye

On 1:59 amIn Entertainmentby
Kindly Share This Story:
Queen Nwokoye
Queen Nwokoye

By Sylvester Kwentua

Queen Nwokoye, the Lagos-based Nollywood actress, is wondering why the country has to import Chinese doctors, especially with the figures of discharged Coronavirus patients on the increase, according to government information. She feels there is something the government is not telling Nigerians.

READ ALSO: COVID-19 Lockdown: Celebrities don’t owe you — Yul Edochie tell fans

She tweeted this on her official Twitter page,”I have a question. If we are discharging patients and the number of infected people is what we are told, why are we inviting Chinese doctors? What are they not telling us? With the number of recovered patients we have recorded, other countries should be inviting our doctors.” Nwokoye said.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!