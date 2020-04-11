COVID-19: Other countries need our doctors, not the other way around — Queen Nwokoye

Kindly Share This Story:

By Sylvester Kwentua

Queen Nwokoye, the Lagos-based Nollywood actress, is wondering why the country has to import Chinese doctors, especially with the figures of discharged Coronavirus patients on the increase, according to government information. She feels there is something the government is not telling Nigerians.

She tweeted this on her official Twitter page,”I have a question. If we are discharging patients and the number of infected people is what we are told, why are we inviting Chinese doctors? What are they not telling us? With the number of recovered patients we have recorded, other countries should be inviting our doctors.” Nwokoye said.

VANGUARD

