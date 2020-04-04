COVID-19: Ortom, Deputy, Finance Commissioner test negative

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Duru – Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, his Deputy, Benson Abounu and Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development, David Olofu have all tested negative for Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The trio had, a few days ago, voluntarily submitted their specimen for the test and the Governor had promised to make the result public.

According to a statement yesterday by the Chief Press Secretary, CPS, to the Governor, Mr Terver Akase, they all received the test results yesterday and were given clean bill of health.

Part of the statement read, “Governor Ortom, his Deputy and the Finance Commissioner all received the test results yesterday which were all negative, and the Governor encourages other Benue people to voluntarily go for the COVID-19 test.

“He commended the State Action Committee on Coronavirus and all other individuals and organizations for making selfless contributions towards eradicating the pandemic.

“He expressed delight that of all the persons so far tested, there is no fresh positive case of COVID-19 in the state aside from the first confirmed one.

“He urged the people to continue to observe personal hygiene by frequently washing their hands with soap, using sanitizers and maintaining social distancing, to avoid contracting the disease assuring that his administration would not relent in its drive to prevent the virus from spreading within the state.”

