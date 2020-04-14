Breaking News
COVID-19: Ondo records 3rd confirmed case

The Ondo government has revealed that another positive case of  coronavirus (COVID-19) was recorded in the state on Monday.

Mr Donald Ojogo, Commissioner for Information and Orientation, made the disclosure in a statement issued to newsmen in Akure on Tuesday.

He said the third confirmed victim of the virus in the state is  a National Youth Servicr Corp (NYSC).

According to Ojogo, the corps member, attached to the Army Clinic at the 32 Artillery  Brigade barracks had attended to the first index case, an Army officer, while the officer was under observation.

“The third positive case in Ondo State is a medical doctor; he is a youth corp member attached to the Army Clinic at the Barracks and had attended to the first index case while he was under observation.

“The governor will today at noon, address the people of the state on further details in respect of this case and provide deeper insights,” he said.

