Since the coronavirus pandemic hit the world, it has changed the ways many live and with it came all sorts of fears.

Everyone has been hit mentally, physically, socially and even spiritually. And Nollywood’s leading actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde is not an exception as her own fears are as real as anyone next door.

In a recent Instagram post ‘The Alter Ego’ star expressed her fears for her husband who runs high risk of contracting the virus as a pilot and for three of her kids who are abroad at the height of the pandemic.

She writes: “So much has been going on with me; from anxiety of my husband flying and having to disinfect /sanitize the house daily, thank God, no more flights, to three of my kids not being in the country and having to make the decision to either have them get on planes to come home or stay where they are.

Then from the anxiety of having to check up on them daily, get supplies, then set up safe alternatives to sorting out my staff and workers and their own personal situations.The uncertainty, the fear …. it’s been a lot , I am not gonna lie.

My major priorities have been making sure the many people we are responsible for are catered to and safe first. Dear friends, do not forget in all this to pay attention to the ones closest to you.

The cooks, the guards, the maids, the workers, the driver, the kid’s friends. Dear all, Please note it is very challenging times for everyone irrespective of perceived status or class, you never know what anyone is dealing with. Be kind.”

Omotola further expressed concern over the launch of 5G satellite in Wuhan, China which allegedly led to the deaths of many in the city just about the same time of outbreak of coronavirus. There have been many unfounded theories, particularly on social media linking coronavirus outbreak to 5G satellite.

Vanguard

