COVID-19: Ogun to quarantine face mask violators

James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

Ogun State government on Friday declared that any resident of the state caught without wearing facemask will be arrested and quarantined for 14 days beginning from 1st of May, 2020.

The State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun made the declaration while addressing newsmen at his private residence in Iperu Remo, Ikenne local government area of the state on the efforts of his administration at curtailing further spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

The governor disclosed that arrest and compulsory quarantine of facemasks violators became an in view of the fact that the total number of detected COVID-19 cases in Ogun has risen from the previous 12 to 29 victims as at Thursday 23rd April, 2020.

“We have all seen the astronomical rise in the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in our country in the last one week. This therefore means that we must all continue to take cognizance of the health safety and recommendations we have issued earlier”.

“We have always encouraged the use of face mask but let me add that with the reality facing us, the use of face mask in public by all individuals in Ogun State is now compulsory as from Friday, 1st May 2020”.

“We will also begin to distribute face masks to those who cannot afford to buy, in addition to other materials to our vulnerable groups across the State”.

“It is important that we do not allow a continued surge in cases and the attendance risk of continued community transmission”.

“We will once again encourage our people to adhere to all health safety measures put in place to flatten the curve in the country, in general, and in Ogun State in particular through social distancing; washing of hands with soaps and use of alcohol base sanitizer where there is no water.”

On the window of relaxation during the lockdown, the governor said, “let me say that we appreciate the continued patience, cooperation and perseverance of our people in the past days of the lockdown”.

“As we enter another week of the lockdown, we appreciate the fact that we must continue to strike a delicate balance between the health safety and economic well-being of our people. We will continue to have a window of break on Monday, 27th April, 2020 from 7.00am to 2.00pm and other days as may be reviewed and communicated in due course”.

Speaking on the distribution of palliative measure to the indigents and the poor in the state, Abiodun said, the state has commenced the second phase of distribution of palliatives/stimulus for the Covi-19 lockdown.

“The second phase is expected to cover over 80,000 households, that is over 400,000 individuals. If we add this to the first phase which covers over 100,000 households, it means that at the end of this second phase, we will have covered almost 200,000 households, and almost 1 Million individuals”.

“Let me also reassure our people that we have learnt some lessons from the first phase of the distribution. This second phase, therefore, will reflect the lessons learnt in better organization, improved process of distribution, and delivery to the vulnerable groups, aged and indigent”.

“Let me state clearly that we will not tolerate any diversion or subversion by any individual or group. Such an act will be viewed as a crime against the State and visited with the full wrath of the law”.

The governor said the state is “already working on the review of allowances to our frontline healthcare officers. We believe this will further encourage and motivate them in their dedication and commitment to duty at this crucial time.

