COVID-19: Ogun Govt acknowledges Justrite’s contribution to citizens

Kindly Share This Story:

By Prince Okafor

The Ogun State Government has on Tuesday, showered encomium on the management of Justrite Super Stores, towards its supportive gesture to the State following the lockdown directive by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The company donated 400 cartons of Indomie and 50 cartons of Golden Morn to the State, as a palliative move to cushion the economic effect of Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic in the State.

The company which also operates on WhatsApp ordering system, where consumers can make orders via WhatsApp and have same delivered to them, had stated that this is a one-off intervention scheme, geared towards supporting the Government of the State.

However, while receiving the donation on behalf of the State government, Olufemi Ogunbanwo, Commissioner, Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, said: “We thank the management of Justrite Super Stores. We assure you that your good deeds will always be remembered by the people of Ogun State.

“With our collective effort, we will see the end of this pandemic. We appeal to Nigerians to adhere strictly to medical advice.

“We never anticipated a situation like this, although the government is trying but cannot do everything, we appeal for your assistance.

“We are using this opportunity to ask individuals, organisations with human intention, to take care of those who are vulnerable in the society’.

READ ALSO:

While delivering the food products to the State, Justrite Superstore’s Assistant General Manager-Human Resources and Administration, Kadiri Agboola, said: “20 years ago, Justrite Superstore was birthed in Otta Ogun State. We have been trying very much to have our Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR, programme in such a way that it will be very relevant to the community at large.

“We have always been part of our community. With this pandemic, we just feel it will be better for us to reach out beyond our immediate community.

“We want to use this medium to salute the efforts of the Governor of Ogun State Dapo Abiodun who is providing great leadership in the State’s COVID-19 pandemic management.

“As a worthy corporate citizen of Nigeria and indeed of Ogun State, Justrite Superstores is delighted to support the Ogun State government’s worthy food outreach program to her people with 400 cartons of Indomie Noodles and 50 cartons of Golden Morn. Justrite Superstores wish the State and of course, our nation a quick recovery from the pandemic.”

Justrite Super Store is a neighbourhood one-stop retail supermarket with a wide variety of goods at competitive prices.

The first Justrite Super Store opened in Ota, Ogun State in the year 2000. Today, there are ten Justrite Mega Stores spread across Lagos, Ogun and Osun States.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: