COVID-19: Ogiemwonyi launches awareness campaign in Edo

… distributes Sanitizers, others

By Henry Umoru

FORMER Minister of State, Works, Engr. Chris Ogiemwonyi as part of moves to nip in the bud, the deadly Coronavirus( COVIC- 19) that is at the moment, ravaging the world, has launched an awareness campaign to keep the people of Edo state abreast with preventive information regarding the virus.

Ogiemwonyi a Governorship aspirant in Edo State on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, is engaging in the campaign working in collaboration with a Nongovernmental Organization, Daisy Heart Initiative, just as this is in response to clarion calls to the members of the Public to complement governments’ efforts in tackling the spread of the deadly Coronavirus scourge in the country.

In a statement made available to Journalists in Abuja yesterday tagged “EDO Together,” the awareness campaign would be basically on how to educate the public across all the 18 local government areas of the state on the dreaded disease to check the spread.

According to the group, Coordinators have been appointed in the 18 local government areas of the state to midwife the programme which would commence enlightenment programme immediately, adding that it would also distribute important health and wellness information about ways to reduce the spread of the coronavirus as well as sanitisers to the people free.

According to a pamphlet to be distributed to the members of the Public by the group, “they will be going round sharing health tips on how to effectively curb the spread of the deadly disease

“A team of medical Doctors and health personnel will be at hand to offer professional services to the members of the Public free “.

The group vowed to use the same energy which they exhibited during Political and electioneering campaign to help put an end to the pandemic from spreading or manifesting anywhere in Edo State.

The group said, Coronavirus is real, residents of Edo State have been advised to stay indoors and observe the highest level of personal hygiene as a case had already been recorded today in the State on Wednesday.”

The group enjoined the people of the state to avoid gatherings and ensure they regularly sanitize their surroundings, including doorknobs and surfaces frequently exposed to are highly necessary. .

