COVID-19: NUJ hails medical practitioners, cautions govs

LAGOS—THE Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, yesterday, commended medical doctors, nurses, and health workers for managing the Coronavirus pandemic since the case was reported in the country described them as outstanding and courageous.

The Union, in a statement by its National President, Mr. Chris Isiguzo, said: “We are indeed proud of what our home grown medical practitioners and health workers have achieved so far in the fight against this pandemic, despite poor facilities, hostile working environments and frustrating conditions of service.

“The Union notes that with very low mortality rate, increasing number of discharged persons and effective management of positive patients, our medical professionals have shown that they can compete favourably with the best in the world if given the opportunity and accorded the required recognition.

“The Union calls on the federal and state governments to consider adequate remuneration for health workers in this line of duty.”

“The Union advises the federal and state governments, the private sector at all levels that the time to invest in the health sector is now. The obvious impact of this rampaging pandemic has made it more imperative for our hospitals to become more functional considering that everybody no matter how highly or lowly placed has now been circumstantially compelled to patronize our local hospitals.”

“The NUJ also views as disappointing and careless some decisions and actions of some state governors which if not checked are capable of undermining the restrictions and social distancing directives put in place for overall public safety. Relaxing the lockdown order in some states for the commemoration of the Easter celebration was a dangerous gamble and the affected states are advised to avoid such errors in future. Governors of states where cases have been recorded but are still yet to order a lockdown are advised to do so as it remains better to err on the side of caution”, it stated.

Vanguard

