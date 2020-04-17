Vanguard Logo

COVID-19: Nigeria records 51 new cases, total now 493

On 10:33 pm
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has announced the nation recorded fifty-one new cases of the coronavirus disease.

A breakdown of the new cases according to NCDC thus:

32 in Lagos
6 in Kano
5 in Kwara
2 in FCT
2 in Oyo
2 in Katsina
1 in Ogun
1 in Ekiti

“As at 10:10 pm 17th April there are 493 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Discharged: 159. Deaths: 17”

As at 10:10 pm 17th April, number of states with confirmed cases of #COVID19: 19 + FCT

Lagos- 283
FCT- 69
Kano- 27
Osun- 20
Edo- 15
Oyo- 15
Ogun- 10
Kwara- 9
Katsina- 9
Bauchi- 6
Kaduna- 6
Akwa Ibom- 6
Delta- 4
Ondo- 3
Ekiti- 3
Enugu- 2
Rivers-2
Niger- 2
Benue- 1
Anambra- 1

