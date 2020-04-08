COVID-19: Ngige commends nurses, midwives

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

THE Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator. Chris Ngige has commended the gallantry and dedication of the Nigerian Health Workers in the fight against Covid-19.

The Minister made the commendation in his goodwill message to the President of the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) Mr Abdulrafiu Adetunji on the occasion of the 2020 World Health Day Celebration.

The World Health Organisation has dedicated this year’s World Health Day to the Nursing Profession with a theme, “ Support Nurses and Midwives,” in view of their critical role in the battle against the raging covid-19 pandemic.

The Minister in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media, Nwachukwu Obidiwe, said that the account of the battle on Covid-19 would be incomplete without the gallant roles of the healthcare professionals -doctors, nurses/midwives, Lab Tech and Allied Health Professionals.

According to him, “ They are the bulwark, the frontline soldiers in the war against the enemy – the coronavirus and its attendant disease condition -Covid-19.”

He recalled that the circumstances in which the Nurses and Midwives operate to save lives, expose them to numerous health hazards and in some cases, death and noted the appropriateness of the theme of this year’s celebration.

He further paid tributes to the efforts of the members of the union in fighting the pandemic in Nigeria, urging them not to relent in the various battles of the war, especially in the epicentre of the pandemic in Lagos FCT and other states of the federation.

Ngige assured them of the continued support of the Federal Government and prayed to God to protect them.

