The campaign against the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Edo State by the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration has continued to receive the support of Christian leaders in the state, who have urged residents to abide by the government’s social distancing and stay-at-home directives as well as other precautionary measures to contain the infectious disease.

In a broadcast to the Christian Community in Edo State, Presiding Bishop, Voice of Freedom Ministry, Dr. Abraham Chigbundu, urged residents to complement the government’s efforts by complying with the guidelines, aimed at preventing further spread of the deadly virus.

Chigbundu said, “I want to appeal to everyone in Edo State to comply with the state government’s directive. We are facing an invincible enemy; an enemy that is on rampage to kill and destroy our health and economy and eliminate humanity. This is not an issue that concerns only the government; it concerns us and what we must do to preserve our lives. We must follow the directives the government has given to us, especially the order to stay at home. If you don’t have any serious reason to be out, please stay in your house; don’t go outside to bring what will destroy your family and friends.

“When you stay in your house, this danger could be averted. As at this time last week, we had only two, today we have 12, and we don’t know what will happen next. Avoid crowded areas and observe social distancing; wash your hands regularly with soap and running water, and use face mask.”

He added, “You’re all aware that the government has relocated major markets in the state to designated public schools to allow residents buy essential items like food and medicine. Please, let us all comply.

“It is unfortunate that despite this danger, we still have people who go to bars, clubs and other places of socialization. If you see a transporter who is recalcitrant to the orders of the government, please don’t enter their vehicles. I also appeal to transporters to follow the regulation as our lives are all important. Help the government to keep you safe.”

General Overseer, Spirit and Life Family Bible Church and President, Godhead Prayer Ministry Worldwide, Apostle Deb’rah Eunice Gordon-Osagiede, noted, “All we have been hearing about this deadly disease is real and there is need for us all to take heed to every instruction on how to contain the virus. For the first time, we are going learn to stay at home. This is not a punishment, but guidelines to keep us healthy and alive. I believe when we do this, in few weeks we will be alright and return to our daily activities.”

On his part, General Superintendent, Christ Apostolic Church of God Mission, Apostle Dr Godpower Ogbonmwan, charged residents to comply with the government’s directive, noting that it is biblical to obey the instructions of constituted authorities.

Ogbonmwan said, “Coronavirus is not a joking matter but an issue that must be taken seriously. Our governor is doing everything to ensure his people are protected, so we must support the efforts of the government. I am here to urge you to support them in obedience to all rules and regulations, including regular hand washing, staying at home and observing social distancing. Whether you are within town or in the village, let us stand with the government and medical practitioners in their efforts to keep Edo people safe.”

