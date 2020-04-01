COVID-19: LUTH 120-bedded isolation centre ready for use ― Bode

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Obinna

In a bid to increase the number of isolation centres to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Lagos, the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH has completed a 120-bedded isolation ward at the hospital.

The Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Prof Chris Bode who spoke during the inspection of the centre by the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi said the centre was ready for use by the Lagos State government.

Bode said the provision of the centre was informed by the growing number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state and the need to ensure that Nigerians who tested positive to the disease are well catered for in a standard operational centre.

According to Bode, LUTH although LUTH is a federal government hospital it is also part of Lagos and must contribute to efforts by the state government to contain the spread of coronavirus disease in the state.

He said already the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control donated a total of 60 beds out of the 120 beds in the centre.

The Chief Medical Director said already training was ongoing for more health workers in the hospital, adding that they were also discussing with the Lagos State government on other facilities according to the operational standard of an isolation centre.

The Lagos State government has ruled out the option of Rapid Test Kits for COVID-19 testing, saying “most results from rapid tests are five times inaccurate and not fit to be used in an outbreak like COVID-19”

Earlier, the State Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi while inspecting the centre noted that there has been a slight increase in the cases but that the government was doing everything possible to contain the spread.

Expressing gratitude over what he described as ‘spacious and clean’ isolation centre, he said: ”It has many of the facets that are important to an ideal isolation facility.

Although it has not been commissioned we came to look at what other facilities we can add to make sure it is compliant to a bio-containment and biosafety isolation ward needs to have.

We are happy those adjustments could be made over the weeks and then this will now become a facility the state can use into the future as you know we are expanding our capacity at Yaba, Onikan Gbagada and we got some isolation plans in different hospitals. We are not full at Yaba, we still have a lot of capacity at Yaba and there is a need to panic.

