COVID-19 Lockdown: Why Funke Akindele was arrested

By Henry Ojelu

THE Lagos State Police Command, yesterday, arrested popular actress, Mrs. Funke Akindele-Bello for hosting a party to celebrate the birthday of her husband, Abdulrasheed Bello aka JJC Skillz on Saturday in contravention of the lockdown order in Lagos State.

The Lagos State Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, confirmed that the actress had been taken to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba.

Singer, Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marley, also graced the party, which had over 20 others in attendance.

Thousands of Nigerians on social media called for the arrest Akindele, popularly called ‘Jenifa’.

The actress, who is said to be an ambassador for the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control and Dettol, has appeared in adverts calling on Nigerians to observe social distancing and hygiene.

She later apologised over the incident, saying most of those who attended the party were colleagues, who were living temporarily within the estate and could not return to their home states because of the lockdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Akindele reacts

But the embattled actress has explained why she held a birthday bash for her husband despite the lockdown.

Akindele, in a video on her Twitter handle, said: “I hear you all and I acknowledge all your honest feedback.

“I also thank you for your concerns, well wishes and calls. I am sorry and hope this video offers some explanation. Please stay safe. And God bless.”

