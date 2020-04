Kindly Share This Story:

To flag off daily food kitchen for youths to douse tension among restive youths

Says over 200,000 vulnerable households have been reached so far on palliative measures

600 childbirths recorded so far in Lagos on free of charge during lockdown

..Updating data for remittance of cash to about 250,000 indigents by the end of the week

..Orders police to release impounded vehicles impounded for minor offences.

.Records 7 deaths so far in Lagos

Total active case 109

Details soon…

