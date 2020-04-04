COVID 19 Lockdown: Total compliance in Ogun

Kindly Share This Story:

James Ogunnaike

Residents of Ogun State on Saturday observed total compliance to the lockdown order by President Muhammad Buhari as part of measures to curtail and contain the spread of the deadly Coronavirus disease in the State.

It was observed by our Correspondent who monitored the compliant level that all places visited were deserted.

From Isale Igbehin to Panseke, Kuto, Lafenwa, Sapon, Obantoko, residents were seen in their respective houses with their families discussing the virus and the implications of the lockdown on the citizenry.

Also read:

Okelewo, Lalubu street, Ibara, Omida and business hubs at the state capital were empty as people complied with the stay at home directive.

It would be recalled that the State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun on Monday pleaded with President Buhari to extend the commencement of the lockdown in the State from Monday 29th March to Friday 3rd April 2020.

Speaking with journalists while monitoring the level of compliance to the lockdown order, the Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson commended the residents for their impressive compliance with the Stay – at – Home order.

Ebrimson said the continued cooperation and support of the people would ensure the success of the order, which, he said will lead to its the objective of containing the COVID – 19 pandemics spread in the state.

He said: “I want to mostly thank residents of Ogun State for showing their sense of being civil, their sense of law-abiding to a greater extent, they have lessened the burden of the security agencies.

“So far, the compliance level is totally satisfactory and efficient, is functional, So I am happy that they have collaborated with us without allowing us to go after any of them, so the compliance level, I am pleased and satisfied with it.

“The message I have for them is that the government has created a window from Tuesday 7 am to 2 pm, so we have equally keep our monitoring mechanism to ensure that within that period we monitor them to show that we complete what they have and then disperse so that the commencement of the compliance will continue from 2 pm.

“We are going to be polite and plead. We don’t want to subject them to mental torture because we are passing through a very difficult time.

“We must give them an enabling environment to comply and corporate with the security agencies.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: