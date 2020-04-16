Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Nigeria Baptist Convention, NBC, Foursquare Gospel Church have urged religious bodies and organisations in the country to seize the current COVID-19 lockdown, occasioned by the pandemic to assist governments in reaching out to the less-privileged and needy in the society.

The President of NBC, who is President of Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Rev. Samson Ayokunle, and the General Overseer of Foursquare Gospel Church, Rev. Sam Aboyeji, made the call on Thursday, during presentation of relief packages to representatives of the Lagos State Government in Ikeja, Lagos.

The items included 300 cartons of noodles, 1,000 tuber of yams and 500 bags of 50 kilogrammes of gari, while Foursquare donated 200 cartons of noodle, 500 bags of five kilogrammes of rice.

Ayokunle, represented by Mrs. Titilayo Abereowo, Welfare Secretary, said the items were part of NBCs gesture to complement the efforts of the state governments and others at cushioning the harsh economic effect of the lockdown and urged other churches and well-meaning Nigerians to assist government “by giving back to the society, and not about receiving alone, at a time like this.”

According to him, the latest donation was the fourth in the series of presentation of such gesture to state governments, as Oyo, Osun and Ondo have all received same items previously.

Also, Aboyeji explained that the donation represented one of the church’s many efforts in promoting corporate social responsibility, “especially at this critical period of combating COVID-19 pandemic as the lockdown entered second phase of another 14 days.”

He continued: “As a partner with the government, the church has been praying and will continue to pray for an end to the pandemic, which has severely and negatively impacted Nigeria as well as many other countries of the world.”

Receiving the items on behalf of the state government, Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Agriculture, Mrs. Bisola Olusanya, appreciated the kind gesture, which she noted came at an appropriate time of the second phase of the lockdown.

She said: “This came at an appropriate time. It will go a long way in complementing the ongoing emergency food response of the state government in providing palliatives for the teeming populace, especially the restive youths.

“We really appreciate this and seize the opportunity to call on other well-meaning organisations and religious bodies to emulate this gesture.”

