Covid-19 Lockdown: 12,000 indigents benefit from Senator Osinowo’s N30m palliatives

As the lockdown bites harder, no fewer than 12,000 indigents in Lagos State, have benefited from the cash palliatives distributed by Senator Bayo Osinowo (Lagos-East).

The beneficiaries are the elderly, poor and vulnerable people in the 16 Local Government Areas / Local Council Development Areas making up Osinowo’s senatorial district.

The sum of N2,500 each was given to each beneficiary to ease the growing discomfort caused by the COVID-19 lockdown, that is also affecting every part of the country.

The committee-in-charge of the distribution led by Primate Charles Olugbesi, said the manageable sum was arrived at to reach more indigent people with the palliatives.

The committee expressed the hope that the money shared will also help to stimulate the local economy in the district, as the beneficiaries will be able to buy some basic households items and food.

The money was shared to the beneficiaries through the coordinations of head of religious bodies, community leaders, artisans, transport leaders, opinion leaders and market leaders, and the process was monitored by the local council chairmen and the senator’s local coordinators in the area.

One of the beneficiaries, a resident of Poka in the Eredo Area, Mrs. Bello Simbiat was full of praise for the senator, saying the palliative was timely in reducing the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

She further appealed to intending donors to consider the distribution of cash so as to provide choices of what to buy for the recipients during this period.

This coordinated donation is aside other direct support the Senator has been personally giving to individuals and groups even outside his Senatorial district.

