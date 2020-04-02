COVID-19: LASTMA warns motorists against flouting movement restriction

Kindly Share This Story:

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) on Thursday reminded motorists that they are not exempted from the government’s restriction of movement.

The agency advised motorists to comply with the government’s directive and desist from any action that could bring regret to them if caught on the road.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on Sunday ordered the cessation of movements in Lagos, Ogun and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for an initial period of 14 days with effect from Monday.

Buhari said the step was aimed at halting the spread of coronavirus.

The LASTMA General Manager, Mr. Olajide Oduyoye, who commented on the directive, said the level of compliance by motorists in the state was pretty good.

He, however, advised motorists not to defy the order, warning that those caught violating it would regret their action.

Oduyoye said: “I think the compliance level to the movement restriction is still within the region of between 90 percent and 95 percent.

“You may feel you want to take a risk and you think you will get away with it but note that once you are caught, you will regret that action because there is a purpose for everything.

“The government has said to the people: stay-at-home; keep your vehicles at home, there is no need for you to be on the road.”

The LASTMA chief, who advised those still defying the order to have a rethink, said the government directive was for the good of all residents.

“The enforcement agencies – LASTMA, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), police and others are on the road to ensure compliance by the public.

“When they catch any motorist on the road and he does not have an identity card to explain the purpose of your journey, or the reason why you are on the road, you will regret that action.

“The good thing for all is to try not to do anything that we will regret,” Oduyoye said. (NAN)

