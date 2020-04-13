COVID-19: Lagos records two more confirmed cases, total hits 179

Kindly Share This Story:

…Discharges six more patients bringing to 61 total no of discharge

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government on Monday, confirmed two new cases of patients who tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 179 in the state.

Also, six more patients, one female and five males who have fully recovered from COVID-19 have been discharged from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, IDH, Yaba.

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, made the announcement through a statement on the update of COVID-19 situation in the state.

According to the governor, “Today, Monday, six more persons; one female and five males have been discharged to join society.

“The patients; all from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, have fully recovered and tested negative twice consecutively to COVID-19.

“This brings the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from our facilities to 61.

“For us, this is significant and indicative of our will power to triumph in this war against the lethal COVID19. We won’t be deterred and we will not relent until victory is achieved.

“I thank you all for your continued perseverance and patience, especially at this critical time. This sacrifice of ours, I am most certain will not be in vain.”

Commissioner of Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, in the state made the confirmation via his Twitter handle, on Monday.”

Abayomi disclosed that with the two new cases the total number of those infected in the state has increased to 179.

According to Abayomi: “Lagos confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 infection on 12 of April. Total COVID-19 Lagos confirmed cases are now 179. Five COVID-19 patients discharged following full recovery.

Recall that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, on Sunday confirmed five new cases of COVID-19 across the country. Out of the five new cases, Lagos State recorded 2.

