COVID-19: Lagos discharges two more patients

Kindly Share This Story:

Number of recovered patients hit 31

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government, on Monday, discharged additional two patients comprising two females from Infectious Disease Hospital, IDH, Yaba, to reunite with their families.

The patients were discharged after testing negative twice consecutively to Coronavirus, COVID-19 and have been discharged.

The Incident Commander, Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, disclosed this while giving an update on COVID-19 situation in the state.

According to him, “I have more great news for you from our Infectious Disease Hospital. Two (2) more female patients have recovered fully, tested negative twice consecutively and have been discharged from the facility today.

“With the newly discharged patients, we now have a total of 31 people that have fully recovered from COVID19 in Lagos and discharged to join the community.

“We are full of appreciation to the frontline health workers working hard during this difficult time. Their successful strides in this war against COVID-19 brings us joy and hope. I, therefore, enjoin citizens to continue to listen and obey health advisories issued by our health experts as they coordinate resources to beat #COVID19.

“I have no doubt whatsoever that we have the upper hand in this war, we are winning and we will eventually win. ”

Recall that the Lagos State Government on Sunday announced the discharge of five more patients comprising two males and three females including a 10-year-old girl who has tested negative twice consecutively to #COVID-19.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: