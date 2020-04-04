COVID-19: Lagos discharges one new patient

Kindly Share This Story:

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Saturday reported the state has discharged another patient of the coronavirus (COVID-19) disease after testing negative for the virus.

Sanwo-Olu while disclosing this during a press briefing held at Lagos House Marina also confirmed that the total cases of the virus in the state has tallied 109 after confirming 11 new cases.

The newly discharged case according to the governor made the total number of discharged patients in Lagos 25. Lagos State has only recorded two fatalities from the virus so far.

“I have no doubt that all the patients will continue to enjoy the excellent care being offered by our indefatigable medical officials, who deserve credit for their heroic exploits on the frontlines of this battle,” Sanwo stated.

The governor also noted the movement restriction order initiated by the Federal Government is paying off.

“It has been five days since the Federal Government ordered a restriction of movement in Lagos State, as part of measures to help contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It has not been easy, but it is abundantly clear that this was a step that had to be taken, a necessary sacrifice, to avoid far more disruptive outcomes.

“The restrictions have also started paying off, the Nigeria Center for Disease Control has told us that they have been able to take advantage of the absence of traffic on our roads to make appreciable progress in their contact tracing.

“I would like to thank everyone who has dutifully obeyed the instruction to stay indoors, resisting the temptation to defy these directives that have been made for the good of all of us.”

