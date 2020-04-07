Breaking News
COVID-19: Lagos discharges another patient, total discharged now 32

By David Royal

Lagos state has discharged another coronavirus patient, bringing the total number of discharged patients to 32 in the state.

The discharge of the patient was announced on Tuesday by the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on its verified Twitter handle.

Sanwo-Olu tweeted:

“Dear Lagosians, I announce with immense joy, the discharge of another patient (a female) who has fully recovered from our facility at Yaba. This brings to 32, the number of patients we have successfully managed and discharged in Lagos.

“I look forward to sharing more great news in the coming days. This is indicative of the successes we are recording in our offensive against #COVID19 We are resolute in our resolve, we have the upper hand, we are winning and victory is surely ours. #StayHomeStaySafe”

