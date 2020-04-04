COVID-19: Lagos Deputy Gov. tests negative

Kindly Share This Story:

The Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, has tested negative for Coronavirus. Hamzat stated the result of his status through his twitter handle on Saturday.

He said that the COVID-19 test was not a pleasant experience.

He said that it was important for him to do it because as a leader nothing should distract him from his role at this period.

He thanked all health workers and appealed to the residents of the state to play their role and ended the tweet with the hashtag #StayHomeSaveLives.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a breakdown of the cases by states shows that Lagos now has 109 cases; Abuja- 41; Osun- 22; Oyo- eight; Edo- seven; Akwa Ibom- five; Ogun and Kaduna have four cases each.

Others are: Bauchi- three; Enugu and Ekiti- two cases each, while Rivers, Benue and Ondo States have one case respectively.(NAN)

