COVID-19 kills Ken Saro-Wiwa’s son in UK

Ken Saro-Wiwa’s son, Menegian, has died of COVID-19 in the United Kingdom.

Noo Saro-Wiwa announced the death of her brother, who she said had other underlying health conditions.

Gian, has he was fondly called died on Monday.

Noo, described Gian has the “smartest” of the Saro Wiwas. She said on her Facebook page: “We said goodbye to my brother, Gian, on Monday. He had COVID-19 combined with underlying health conditions. Gian was the smartest and most talented out of all of us: a champion sprinter at school, a poet, an artist, budding engineer, a self-taught guitarist and pianist. But mental health issues limited his life from age 16 onwards.

“I took this photo of him a few months ago before he was hospitalised. We were singing Hysteria by Def Leppard, a song we both love.

“Although the side-effects of medication altered his athletic physique, this photo still captures Gian’s essence: a kind and beautiful soul, always wanting the best for his family, always praying for our future success while being eternally optimistic about his own. And, of course, always loving his music. He leaves a wonderful son, Louis. (Menegian Saro-Wiwa, 1970-2020).”

