Covid-19: Kano fourth patient contact person of index case, says Ganduje

By Bashir Bello

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State says the fourth patient of Coronavirus in the state is a contact person of it index case.

Ganduje stated this on Tuesday after a meeting with Ulamas declaring a total lockdown on the state by 10 pm on Thursday.

The Governor said the case was one of the first batches of 18 persons traced to the index case.

According to him, “There is no doubt today we received another unfortunate information incidence that we have another patient of coronavirus. Earlier on, we have one elderly person who travelled to Kaduna, Lagos, Abuja and came back with the virus. He visited so many places including Mosque among others.

“And today, those he contacted we traced them and we found out that the first batch of 18 person contacts, one of them has proved positive. And the other 17 proved negative. But he contacted more than 100 people. The investigation is still going on.

“Also another two people came from Turkey. They are found positive now. They have contacted several people. A stock is been taken now to find out the people they contacted. Luckily enough we have a testing centre now in Kano,” says Ganduje.

Recalled that the first index case was identified to be a 75-year-old civil servant and a former Ambassador who travelled to Kaduna, Lagos and Abuja and afterwards returned to Kano.

