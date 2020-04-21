Covid-19: Kano cases hit 59 in 9 days

Kindly Share This Story:



By Bashir Bello

The number of cases of coronavirus recorded in Kano State has risen to 59 within a period of nine days.

The State Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje who confirmed this after the state recorded 23 new cases begged the residents on compliance with the total lockdown order in place in the state.

Ganduje decried the attitude of some section of people who disregarded the lockdown order to the point of organizing football games.

According to him in a tweet, “The number of infected persons in our wonderful state of Kano is now 59. 23 additional cases were registered yesterday and I would like to appeal to everyone to obey the lockdown rules.

“It’s a bit unnerving to have select people still disregard the lockdown up to the point of organizing football games. We need every hand on deck to beat #COVID19 and I ask that everyone puts in their own shift to make sure we contain this pandemic as soon as possible,” Ganduje however said.

Earlier, the ministry of health also in a tweet said, “One case previously reported in Kano State has been transferred to Jigawa State. Therefore, the total number of confirmed cases in Kano State is 36,” adding that “As at 11:20 pm 20th April 2020, 23 New #COVID19 cases confirmed. Total confirmed cases in Kano State is 59 and 1 #COVID19 death was recorded,” the tweet however reads.

Vanguard

