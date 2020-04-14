COVID-19: Kaduna releases 72 convicts

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Nasiru Ahmad El-Rufa’i led Kaduna state government has approved the release of 72 convicts from the Kaduna and Kafanchan Correctional Centres.

The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in the state, Aisha Dikko, said the gesture was part of government’s efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Dikko said on Tuesday, that 69 of the convicts were released in Kaduna while 3 regained their freedom in Kafanchan.

READ ALSO:

A breakdown from the commissioner ,indicated that 42 inmates who were freed from the Kaduna Correctional Centre were convicts who were given an option of fine not exceeding N50,000.

” 4 inmates were serving 3 years and above, with less than 6 months of their sentence to serve. One of the inmates has spent 75% of his sentence after remission and the 22 others were convicted for minor offences.”

‘’From the Kafanchan Custodial Centre, two inmates were freed with 3 months left on their sentence while one inmate was released based on old age,’’ she said.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: