COVID-19: Jik supports Ogun State with hygiene products

By Chioma Obinna

To support the fight against COVID-19 in Ogun State, Jik has donated hygiene products to the State government.

The donation serves as a support for the state government’s stimulus package to soften the economic impact of the pandemic on its citizens.

This gesture by Jik has become necessary after Ogun State commenced its lockdown on Friday, April 3rd, 2020. The Southwestern state has so far recorded four cases of the virus according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), prompting the state government to begin a stay-at-home policy for an initial 14 days.

At least 500,000 homes across the 20 local government areas of the state will benefit from the state government’s stimulus package of relief materials and essential household needs. This gesture is meant to cushion the effects of reduced commercial activities as a result of the lockdown, which in turn affects the livelihoods of the people.

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, while receiving the products assured the citizens that the stimulus package would be distributed to the poor and the vulnerable in the state.

He revealed that the items comprised food items and other hygiene products including stain removers, antibacterial soaps, and hand sanitizers.

The General Manager, RB West Africa, Mr Dayanand Sriram said, “RB is proud to support Ogun State Government’s stimulus package and the distribution of relief materials to citizens across the state during the lockdown. This contribution is in line with Jik’s long term mission of helping Nigerian households maintain good hygiene and a clean environment that helps to curb the spread of infectious diseases caused by germs.”

He added, “We will continue to support the Federal and State Governments, as well as the health authorities’ efforts in the fight against COVID-19.”

Jik, a member of the group of popular household brands by Reckitt Benckiser continues to play an important role in the sensitisation of citizens on the dangers of germs attracted by stains on surfaces and the importance of healthy hygiene practices in Nigeria.

