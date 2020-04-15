COVID-19 in Nigeria: 362 confirmed cases, 99 discharged, 11 deaths recorded

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Royal

As at 11:00 pm 14th April, 373 COVD-19 cases have been recorded in Nigeria since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country, Vanguard can report.

The Federal Ministry of Health confirmed the first coronavirus disease (COVID-19) case in Lagos State, Nigeria.

The case, which was confirmed on the 27th of February 2020, was the first case to be reported in Nigeria since the beginning of the outbreak in China in January 2020.

The case was an Italian citizen who works in Nigeria and returned from Milan, Italy to Lagos, Nigeria on the 25th of February 2020. He was confirmed by the Virology Laboratory of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, part of the Laboratory Network of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control. The patient was clinically stable, with no serious symptoms, and was managed at the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba, Lagos, until his discharge after fully recovering and testing negative to the virus twice.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, 99 of the patients have been managed, treated and discharged from the isolation facilities in the country. Sadly, Nigeria as at 14th April recorded the 11th death from the virus.

The states with confirmed cases Currently, as reported by NCDC:

Lagos has 214 cases, FCT- 58, Osun- 20, Edo- 18, Oyo- 11, Ogun – nine, Bauchi – six, Kaduna – six, Akwa Ibom – six, Katsina – five, Delta – three, Enugu – two, Ekiti – two, Rivers – two, Kwara – four, Ondo – three, Benue – one, Niger – one, Anambra – one and Kano – three.

Meanwhile, the commissioner for health in Lagos state, Akin Abayomi, on Tuesday said a total of 118,000 households have been reached in the active case search of possible COVID-19 cases in communities.

The commissioner said this at a media briefing on Tuesday, that community search was activated to limit the spread of the disease in the state which has the highest number of COVID-19 patients in the country.

Abayomi said 119 persons were found with symptoms of coronavirus but tests are being conducted to determine their status.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, in a nationwide broadcast, announced the extension of the presidential lockdown order in Ogun, Lagos, and Abuja by two more weeks to be able to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

According to the president, the approach to the virus remains in 2 steps – First, to protect the lives of fellow Nigerians and residents living here and second, to preserve the livelihoods of workers and business owners.

He said “With this in mind and having carefully considered the briefings and Report from the Presidential Task Force and the various options offered, it has become necessary to extend the current restriction of movement in Lagos and Ogun States as well as the FCT for another 14 days effective from 11:59 pm on Monday, 13th of April, 2020. I am therefore once again asking you all to work with Government in this fight”.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story: