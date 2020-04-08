COVID-19: IBEDC pledges not to disconnect supply from non- paying customers

Kindly Share This Story:

As power coy donates N100m worth of items to Oyo govt, N5m cash to UCH to fight COVID-19

By Adeola Badru

As part of it’s support to the Oyo-State government in mitigating the challenges of Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and alleviating the economic hardship of the less privileged in the state, the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC), on Wednesday, said that it would not disconnect non-paying customers at this period except it is based on safety advice and also to provide their regular customers’ power supply as much as it was within their limit and control.

Speaking at the presentation of relief materials to the state government, the Regional Head, Ibadan Region of the distribution company, Engineer Peter Oyelami, lauded the proactive measures the state and federal governments have put in place in the fight against the pandemic.

He disclosed that: “IBEDC is a law-abiding corporate citizens and a socially responsible organisation has earmarked about N100 million for relief items namely ( rice noodles, Semotiva and so on).”

ALSO READ:

“This gesture encompasses both the states we cover fully (Ogun, Oyo, Osun and Kwara states and partly Niger, Kogi and Ekiti states) and the same donations taken place here is being replicated across all the states with our coverage.”

“We are supporting one of the major medical facility within our franchise, which has been designated as an apex caregiver in the COVID-19 battle- the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan.”

The IBEDC said the items worth over N100 million were being donated to its franchise states and five million naira cash to the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan to fight the dreaded and rampaging Coronavirus.

Receiving the items on behalf of the state government, the Executive Adviser to Governor Seyi Makinde on Agro-business, Dr Debo Akande, lauded the kind gesture the distribution company, assuring that the relief materials donated would be properly accounted for as soon as the pandemic has been contained.

At the UCH, where cash was donated, the Chairman of the Medical Advisory Committee of foremost teaching hospital, Mr Victor Akinmolade, who received the cheque on behalf of the teaching hospital appreciated the gesture.

Akinmoladun said: “The IBEDC just gave us a check of N5 million and we appreciate them for that. We just received this money from the management of IBEDC.”

“The gesture will help in so many ways to fight this pandemic. We hope that all other well-meaning Nigerians, corporate entities will follow the example of IBEDC by lending a helping hand at this critical time. We need your partnership. All of us coming together we can actually fight the virus.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: