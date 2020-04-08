COVID-19: I am not the index case in Delta, Eric Oharisi speaks out

Kindly Share This Story:

…says he is hale and hearty

By Festus Ahon

ASABA – THE member representing Ughelli North Constituency II in the Delta State House of Assembly, Prince Eric Oharisi has described as shocking an online report alleging that he was the index case of Covid 19 in the State.

Oharisi in an interview with newsmen at his private residence in Asaba, said that he is hale and hearty with no symptoms of any illness, including Covid 19.

The Lawmaker said when his attention was drawn to the trending news on the social media, he was able to get in touch with the originator of the post on Facebook.

According to him, the originator who is a UK based Deltan, one Martins told him that he got his information from Asaba that he (Oharisi) was the person, adding that the said “Martins have been apologizing to me that he acted in error and that he has deleted the post from his Facebook page and had done a rejoinder to the post”.

Confirming that his family lives in Germany and was with them during Christmas and new year break, Oharisi said he returned to Nigeria in January 29 before the outbreak of Covid 19 pandemic in Nigeria.

Saying that he has been attending plenary before the Covid 19 forced the House to go on holiday, he held that he had no health issues.

The Lawmaker also explained that with the restriction of movement order, he has been indoors in his house in Asaba and never travelled to Warri as it was reported that the index case was a patient in Warri.

Oharisi disclosed that he had embarked on sensitization in his constituency on the dreaded coronavirus and also distributed preventive materials against the pandemic to constituents before the lockdown order.

He enjoined his constituents to remain law abiding and obey government’s stay at home order, expressing optimism that the Covid 19 pandemic would soon pass over.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story: