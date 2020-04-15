[People Talk] COVID-19: How FG should distribute palliatives (2)

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bose Adelaja

“First, we need to salute the Federal Government for coming up with such initiative as against the configured pattern of palliatives distribution that goes hand in hand with electioneering.

“It would have been easy if we have a good database to help us out but in spite of that, distributing it through various leaders will speak volume.” -Adejumo Samson, Media Practitioner

“I think the palliative in question should be for only who really need it. The federal government should work with the local government especially the councilors.

“They are the ones close to the people so they should know the people who are truly in needed. The well-off peoples should not be part of this.” -Okeowo Lukmon, Event Planner

“The Federal Government, FG, should distribute the COVID-19 relief (palliative) materials to people through bank outlets and electricity distribution companies because they know the houses of their customers.

“Also, they can also go through local government administration and landlords associations.” -Emiola Solomon, Activist

“If we decide to make use to BVN, will people in need get paid? What of paying with National ID Numbers? These methods won’t work. We don’t have data. The poor don’t have bank accounts.

“They don’t have National ID number. So, that’s why we need to leverage on grassroots politics. Work with the local government structure.” -Lolade Abimbola, Digital Marketer

“The people who need help during this period are the poor and less privileged that resides in the ‘ghetto’. The relief materials should be distributed house to house.

“If they are asked to queue for the package, some households will get more than one and some won’t even get at all. The visit should be unannounced to avoid violence.” -Oyerinde Oyedamola, Student

“A special task force should be put in place to give relief materials to those who need it. The team would detect those who actually need the relief materials and monitor the process appropriately.

“The countries database isn’t that efficient. So a special team should come in place.” -Oluwafemi Omorege, Student

