COVID-19: Group donates truckloads of products, cash to FG, States

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

The NASCO Group Nigeria Saturday presented four truck loads of its assorted products to the vulnerable groups in Plateau, Ogun and Lagos States as well as the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja to enable them cope the economic challenges posed by the COVID-19 disease ravaging the world.

The company also made a cash donation of the sum of N10 million to the federal government as part of its corporate commitment to the society.

Making the donations at it Marketing office in Jos, the Executive Chairman, NASCO Group Nigeria, Dr. Attitude Nasreddin noted all humans owe one another the duty to consciously identify with and open doors to help others overcome the difficult psychological, social and economic effects of the pandemic.

He urged citizens to abide by professional directives given to contain the disease adding that this is the time to support robust investment for a strong public health infrastructure.

His words, “NASCO Group Nigeria announces its modest donation of items with a combined retail value of about N60,000,000.00 only. These items are being handed over in Jos, Lagos and Abuja to the Plateau State government, the Lagos State government and to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mal. Mohammed Bello respectively.”

He mentioned among others how the items would be shared saying, “The items are comprised of Action detergent for hand washing, cleaning of surfaces and related hygiene practices in Lagos and Ogun States. NASCO Whole Flaked Cornflakes to feed persons in COVID-19 isolation centres in Lagos and Ogun States and to serve vulnerable and deserving communities including IDP camps. NASCO Champ biscuits for children ages five to10 years old in FCT, Lagos, Ogun and Plateau States.”

Dr. Nasreddin also stressed the items would also be shared to hospitals including the Jos University Teaching Hospital, Bingham University Teaching Hospital and Plateau State Special Hospital all in Jos maintaining, “In addition, NASCO Group has made out a cash donation in the sum of ten million naira only to the federal government of Nigeria COVID-19 Response Initiative.”

