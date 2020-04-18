Breaking News
COVID-19: Governor Abdulrazaq confirms 5 new cases in Kwara

By Demola Akinyemi

Kwara state governor Mallam Abdulrazaq Abdulrahman has confirmed five new cases of COVID-19 in the state.

This is contained in his twitter handle last night.

He urged everyone in the state to please keep safe.

His twitter handle reads: “We have five new cases in Kwara. Please, everyone, keep safe ”

The spokesman of COVID-19 Technical Committee in the state Rafiu Ajakaiye also confirmed the development in a telephone interview with Vanguard last night.

“It is true my brother,” he said.

Vanguard

