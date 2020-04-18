COVID-19: Governor Abdulrazaq confirms 5 new cases in Kwara

By Demola Akinyemi
Kwara state governor Mallam Abdulrazaq Abdulrahman has confirmed five new cases of COVID-19 in the state.
This is contained in his twitter handle last night.
He urged everyone in the state to please keep safe.
His twitter handle reads: “We have five new cases in Kwara. Please, everyone, keep safe ”
The spokesman of COVID-19 Technical Committee in the state Rafiu Ajakaiye also confirmed the development in a telephone interview with Vanguard last night.
“It is true my brother,” he said.