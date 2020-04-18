COVID-19: FCT cases worry Gov Sule, denied pandemic neglect

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Odama, Lafia

Nasarawa Governor, Abdullahi Sule has decried the increasing cases of COVID-19 in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT ) describing the situation as worrisome not only to the government but the entire people of the state.

According to the governor, the proximity of the state to the nation’s capital has placed the state in a prone situation for easy contact.

Governor Sule who spoke during a television programme and monitored in Lafia said it has become a source of concern each time cases of COVID-19 pandemic was mentioned especially in the FCT

“As a matter of fact, it worries me and does not excite me each time I hear of a reported case of COVID-19 pandemic in the country especially in the FCT because the greatest number of lower workers in the Federal Capital Territory Abuja lived and worked in the nation’s capital.

“Though as a responsible and responsive government, as a people, we are not relenting as we are battle-ready to tackle the pandemic in the state.

“Majority of the people in Abuja and Nasarawa have one or two things to do either in Abuja or in Nasarawa. A lot of them travel in and out of the country, so we took some steps like other states by locking down Karu, restricted movement in and out of the Federal capital and other major areas in the state” the governor declared.

Meanwhile, the state government is has denied a publication in one of the national dailies that the state government purchased N500m cars for its lawmakers when the state has no single ventilator in the face of COVID-19 pandemic.

Clearing the issue in a statement made available to newsmen Saturday in Lafia, the Director-General Strategic Communication and press Affairs to the governor, Yakubu Lanai, explained that the said cars were ordered for the lawmakers before the outbreaks of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The DG regretted that even with the explanation offered by the state Commissioner for information, culture and tourism, Comrade Dogo Shammah, the reporter still went ahead to discredit the state government with his style of writing.

“The ventilators the publication claimed were not available, have been ordered and we are expecting them anytime soon,” as confirmed by Commissioner for Information Dogo Shammah, yet the writer who was writing with hostile intent interviewed three persons

who confirmed that the presentation of new Toyota Hilux cars to the 24 lawmakers was unnecessary”,

“Before Covid19 was declared a global pandemic, Nasarawa State became one of the earliest states in Nigeria to develop an actual case Management Protocol to handle symptoms of Covid19 at Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital (DASH) in Lafia.

According to the DG, before any other state in Nigeria, Nasarawa began the training and retraining of rapid response medical personnel on how to deal with COVID-19 in the very first week of its outbreak on the advice of the State Deputy Governor Dr. Emmanuel Akabe to Governor A.A. Sule!

He said this was done at the same-time as the quick upgrade of the Isolation Center at DASH, while at the same-time government also activated a State Emergency Preparedness Response team & Rapid Response Team (RRT) for COVID-19, which was replicated in every local government area of Nasarawa State, just as an Emergency Operation Center was

It will be recalled that the immediate past administration in Nasarawa State had for years initiated the construction of a Centre for Research, Outbreak and control of infectious Diseases in Lafia and after taking over as Governor, Sule committed himself to source for over N2 Billion to undertake the 70% remnant of the work and acquire facilities required to complete and kit this timely, relevant and important Nasarawa State Center for Research, Outbreak and Control of Infectious Diseases.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: