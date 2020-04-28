COVID-19: Fayemi slashes salaries of political office holders

Kindly Share This Story:

The proceed will be channelled into execution of projects

Salaries of civil servant not affected

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti — Ekiti State Government on Tuesday disclosed that it has slashed the salaries of political office holders in the state by half.

The government which hinged his action on the ravaging effects of the COVID-19 scourge on the global economy, which according to it, has also affected the fortunes of the nation financial well-being

The Commissioner for Information and Value Orientation, who made the disclosure yesterday said “after taken stock of our financial situation, vis-a-vis our constantly decreasing receipts from the federation account, as well as our dwindling internally generated revenue (IGR), and has been forced to wake up to the current realities of our fiscal position.

“With promises made to the Ekiti people while seeking their mandate, coupled with the moral duty of improving their welfare, a time for making difficult decisions is at hand, and make them we must.

“In light of the foregoing, Governor Kayode Fayemi has directed that salaries of all political appointees in the State, will be slashed by 50%, with immediate effect. Savings from this pay cut will be channelled into the execution, and completion of developmental projects in the State, as hitherto planned.

“The pay cut will affect the Governor himself, the Deputy Governor, and all political appointees down the line. Salaries of civil servants will not be affected by this directive and shall maintain status quo.

“This sacrifice is for the welfare of the Ekiti people, which should take pre-eminence over and above all other considerations.

“Your patriotism, patience, and co-operation is highly appreciated at all times”

Vanguard News Nigeria

