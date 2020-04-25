COVID-19: Extra judicial killing by security agencies worrisome  – NHRC

Kindly Share This Story:

…Calls on security heads to investigate allegations

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The National Human Rights Commission, NHRC, has raised the alarm over the alleged high number of extra judicial killing arising from the enforcement of the lockdown from the security agencies.

The NHRC said that the commission has received too many calls from civilians on molestation and inhuman treatment perpetrated by security agencies, noting that the figure of extra judicial killing was worrisome.

Speaking with Sunday Vanguard in Abuja, the Deputy Director, Investigation (Monitoring), Richmond Iheme, said that the commission has drawn the attention of the security agencies concerned and urged them to take appropriate actions by investigating the allegations and ensuring that the perpetrators were brought to book.

Iheme stated that sweeping the allegations domestic violence perpetrated by the security agencies while enforcing the lockdown order under the carpet would amount to promoting impunity.

According to him, “Calls were made during the first phase of two weeks of the lockdown from Nigerians to the commission. The figure of extra judicial killing resulting from the enforcement of the lockdown from the security agencies is worrisome.”

Asked what the commission was doing to address the situation, Mr. Iheme said, “The commission has drawn the attention of the security agencies concerned, calling them to take appropriate actions in this circumstance, to investigate the allegation and ensure that the perpetrators are held accountable to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice in order to stop the era of impunity.

“Respective violations that cuts across torture, in human treatment, domestic violence among others are being investigated based on the fact of each of the cases.”

He said that the world was looking forward to see what the High Command of the Security Forces will do with the report, especially on extra judicial killings.

It has been alleged that about 18 deaths have been recorded as a result of enforcement of the lockdown from the security operatives.

